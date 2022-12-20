Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.63.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.8 %

Industria de Diseño Textil Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:IDEXY opened at $12.95 on Monday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.25%.

About Industria de Diseño Textil

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

