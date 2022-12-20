Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.88

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

