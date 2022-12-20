Analysts Set Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Price Target at $36.88

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.88.

CAG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAG stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 110.92%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

