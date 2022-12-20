GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives $96.56 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.56.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $118,673.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 215,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,928,433.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,270.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,478 shares of company stock worth $488,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

GoDaddy Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after buying an additional 107,949 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,180,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,920,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,754,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,975 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 8,376,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,691,000 after acquiring an additional 126,388 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,941,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,900,000 after acquiring an additional 90,041 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $73.13 on Friday. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Featured Stories

