Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives $28.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.75.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Institutional Trading of Everi

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Everi by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,105,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,034,000 after purchasing an additional 231,099 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,472,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,762,000 after acquiring an additional 291,696 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 0.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,138,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,569 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 6.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,048,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,226,000 after acquiring an additional 117,094 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Everi by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,000,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 220,937 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Stock Down 7.3 %

Everi Company Profile

EVRI opened at $13.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. Everi has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $24.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.35.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

