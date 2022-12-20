PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,051 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

PLBY Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.27.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

