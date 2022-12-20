PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2022

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Transactions at PLBY Group

In other PLBY Group news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PLBY Group news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 85,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $327,813.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,952,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,446.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 404,452 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,051 over the last ninety days. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLBY Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 53,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PLBY Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of PLBY Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 76,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 23.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLBY Group Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLBY opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. PLBY Group has a 52 week low of $2.99 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $147.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.27.

About PLBY Group

(Get Rating)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.