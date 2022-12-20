Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) vs. Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Financial Review

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Angel Oak Mortgage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 14.91 -$3.42 million $0.28 33.93 Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 1.92 $21.11 million ($7.18) -0.65

Angel Oak Mortgage has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Angel Oak Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maui Land & Pineapple, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Angel Oak Mortgage has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Maui Land & Pineapple and Angel Oak Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A Angel Oak Mortgage 1 2 1 0 2.00

Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 146.25%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares Maui Land & Pineapple and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maui Land & Pineapple 25.51% 19.11% 13.07% Angel Oak Mortgage -160.34% 25.90% 3.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Maui Land & Pineapple beats Angel Oak Mortgage on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

