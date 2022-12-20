Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $40.15

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.15.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Carvana Stock Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $245.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.06.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carvana will post -9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael E. Maroone bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 154,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,315.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 303,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 12.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 439,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 161.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 20.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,327 shares during the period.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

