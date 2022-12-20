Brokerages Set Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Target Price at $150.00

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JFHHF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1 year low of $0.98 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62.

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.