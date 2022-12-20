Head-To-Head Survey: Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) & Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) and Dazed (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Flywire has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dazed has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flywire and Dazed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flywire -18.85% -10.43% -7.93% Dazed N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

73.3% of Flywire shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Flywire shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Flywire and Dazed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flywire $201.15 million 11.52 -$28.08 million ($0.47) -45.55 Dazed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dazed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flywire.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Flywire and Dazed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flywire 0 0 7 1 3.13 Dazed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flywire presently has a consensus target price of $31.25, indicating a potential upside of 45.96%. Given Flywire’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Flywire is more favorable than Dazed.

Summary

Flywire beats Dazed on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flywire



Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly. It serves education, healthcare, travel, and business to business organizations. Flywire Corporation was formerly known as peerTransfer Corporation and changed its name to Flywire Corporation in December 2016. Flywire Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Dazed



Dazed, Inc. focuses on retail, distribution, hospitality, licensing, and franchising of portfolio of counterculture brands. The company was formerly known as MedX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Dazed, Inc. in October 2022. Dazed, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

