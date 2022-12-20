Contrasting Sema4 (SMFR) and The Competition

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Sema4 to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sema4 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sema4 -121.31% -53.31% -36.04% Sema4 Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sema4 and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sema4 0 2 3 0 2.60 Sema4 Competitors 7 131 278 0 2.65

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sema4 currently has a consensus price target of $2.67, indicating a potential upside of 976.14%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 167.10%. Given Sema4’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sema4 is more favorable than its peers.

48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Sema4 has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sema4’s peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sema4 and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sema4 $212.20 million -$245.39 million -0.27 Sema4 Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 35.86

Sema4’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sema4. Sema4 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sema4 peers beat Sema4 on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sema4

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services. It also offers Sema4 Signal that enables and advances precision oncology care, from prevention to treatment to remission; and testing for carrier screening, noninvasive prenatal testing, and newborn screening, as well as hereditary cancer testing. In addition, the company provides COVID-19 testing solutions. Sema4 Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

