Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lancer Orthodontics (OTCMKTS:LANZ – Get Rating) and Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lancer Orthodontics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonendo 0 1 3 0 2.75

Sonendo has a consensus price target of $5.46, suggesting a potential upside of 217.59%. Given Sonendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sonendo is more favorable than Lancer Orthodontics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A Sonendo -152.37% -90.21% -53.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Lancer Orthodontics and Sonendo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lancer Orthodontics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sonendo $33.20 million 2.58 -$48.50 million ($2.35) -0.73

Lancer Orthodontics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonendo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of Sonendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Lancer Orthodontics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sonendo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Lancer Orthodontics has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonendo has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sonendo beats Lancer Orthodontics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lancer Orthodontics

Lancer Orthodontics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets orthodontic products for orthodontists and dentists worldwide. It offers aesthetic brackets, brackets and buccal tubes, bands, adhesives, wires, elastomerics, intraoral and extraoral appliances, instruments, and miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1967 and is based in Vista, California.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure. The company also offers SoundSeal, a material used to build and create a sealing platform on the top of the crown; and Sonendo-branded liquid solution of EDTA that is used to help debride and disinfect the root canal system. In addition, it provides The Digital Office, a practice management software to enable an integrated digital office for dental practitioners. The company was formerly known as Dentatek Corporation and changed its name to Sonendo, Inc. in March 2011. Sonendo, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, California.

