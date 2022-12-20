Brokerages Set MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price at $527.40

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $527.40.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

MSCI Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,407,399,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $461.94 on Friday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $376.41 and a twelve month high of $623.16. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $470.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $454.48.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 115.88% and a net margin of 38.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

