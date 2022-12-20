LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) & Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Financial Review

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) and Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.3% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Gaming and Leisure Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 41.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Gaming and Leisure Properties pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Gaming and Leisure Properties has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LXP Industrial Trust 103.36% 15.47% 8.41% Gaming and Leisure Properties 47.91% 17.12% 5.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LXP Industrial Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LXP Industrial Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Gaming and Leisure Properties 1 1 6 1 2.78

LXP Industrial Trust presently has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.78%. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus price target of $55.64, suggesting a potential upside of 7.57%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LXP Industrial Trust and Gaming and Leisure Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LXP Industrial Trust $344.00 million 8.13 $382.65 million $1.15 8.82 Gaming and Leisure Properties $1.22 billion 10.86 $534.09 million $2.44 21.20

Gaming and Leisure Properties has higher revenue and earnings than LXP Industrial Trust. LXP Industrial Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gaming and Leisure Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gaming and Leisure Properties beats LXP Industrial Trust on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LXP Industrial Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

