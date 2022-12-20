Contrasting SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) & Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) and Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SPI Energy and Tokyo Electron, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tokyo Electron 0 2 0 0 2.00

SPI Energy presently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 633.88%. Given SPI Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SPI Energy is more favorable than Tokyo Electron.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A Tokyo Electron 22.30% 38.10% 27.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of SPI Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Tokyo Electron shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of SPI Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SPI Energy and Tokyo Electron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy $161.99 million 0.19 -$45.49 million N/A N/A Tokyo Electron $17.85 billion 2.73 $3.57 billion $6.46 12.12

Tokyo Electron has higher revenue and earnings than SPI Energy.

Risk & Volatility

SPI Energy has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tokyo Electron has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tokyo Electron beats SPI Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies. In addition, the company designs and develops EV charging solutions. As of March 30, 2022, it owned and operated 16.8 megawatts of solar projects. The company is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems for use in the semiconductor manufacturing process. It also provides coaters/developers and plasma etch/ash systems for use in the manufacture of FPDs, as well as inkjet printing systems for manufacturing OLED displays. In addition, the company offers delivery, facility management, and non-life insurance services; sells semiconductor products, board computer products, software, and other electronic components; sells and supports network/storage/middleware related solutions; and develops, manufactures, and sells magnetic annealing systems. Tokyo Electron Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

