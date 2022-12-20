StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Cidara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 37,225 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Knott David M Jr increased its holdings in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.