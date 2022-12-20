TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.79.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $50.32 and a 12 month high of $120.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. TransUnion had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $938.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.27 million. Analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 6.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

