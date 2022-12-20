Brokers Offer Predictions for Maxar Technologies Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Maxar Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Maxar Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.17 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $27.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

MAXR stock opened at $51.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.66. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $51.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 130,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,762 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 859,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after acquiring an additional 347,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.53%.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

