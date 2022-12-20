Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $4.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.32. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ FY2023 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

STNG stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $57.71.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $456.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.90 million.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STNG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,708 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 197.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 866,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,445,000 after purchasing an additional 575,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $18,539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 810.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 553,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,085,000 after purchasing an additional 492,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $15,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

