Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Integral Ad Science in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year. The consensus estimate for Integral Ad Science’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integral Ad Science currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $8.75 on Monday. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.00 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Anil Sukumaran sold 3,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $37,809.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

