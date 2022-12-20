KeyCorp Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $15.44 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $16.78. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Essex Property Trust’s current full-year earnings is $14.49 per share.

ESS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.70.

NYSE ESS opened at $208.57 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $205.76 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.44 per share, with a total value of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,880. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.42%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

