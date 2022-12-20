DA Davidson Weighs in on REV Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for REV Group in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for REV Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

REVG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NYSE REVG opened at $12.68 on Monday. REV Group has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $758.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.28 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REVG. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in REV Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in REV Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in REV Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in REV Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 199,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in REV Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is presently 181.83%.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brands.

