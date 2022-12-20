Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.05. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 4.0 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $78.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.78 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.2% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,371,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,139,000 after buying an additional 276,970 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after buying an additional 255,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,704,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after buying an additional 52,306 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.