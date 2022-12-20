CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 772,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.
CP ALL Public Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.
CP ALL Public Company Profile
