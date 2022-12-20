CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CP ALL Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 772,800 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 886,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

CP ALL Public Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CVPUF opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. CP ALL Public has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71.

CP ALL Public Company Profile

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, and Management of Rental Spaces in Shopping Centers. The Wholesale Business segment engages in import, export, and distribution of frozen and chilled food with delivery services and focuses on selling consumer products, including fresh food, dry food, and consumer products under Makro brand.

