The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Short Interest Down 12.8% in November

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,170,000 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 8,220,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,517,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,917,000 after buying an additional 836,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,436,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,716,000 after buying an additional 683,104 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $412,663,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,045,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,551,000 after buying an additional 412,104 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 37.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,209,000 after buying an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

