The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Short Interest Update

The Star Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,641.0 days.

The Star Entertainment Group Price Performance

Shares of EHGRF opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.99. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on EHGRF shares. Macquarie downgraded The Star Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Star Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

About The Star Entertainment Group

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

