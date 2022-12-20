Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Ceapro stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.76. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.61.

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 27.79%.

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.

