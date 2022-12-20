Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Short Interest Update

Ceapro Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Ceapro Price Performance
Shares of Ceapro stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.76. Ceapro has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.61.
Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.95 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 27.79%.
Ceapro Company Profile
Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Active Ingredient Product Technology Industry and Cosmeceutical Industry.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ceapro (CRPOF)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.