Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Keppel Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of KPELY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.34.
Keppel Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Keppel (KPELY)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.