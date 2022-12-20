Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Keppel Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of KPELY opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Keppel has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Get Keppel alerts:

Keppel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Keppel Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the offshore and marine, property, infrastructure, and investment businesses in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Brazil, and internationally. It constructs, fabricates, and repairs offshore production facilities and drilling rigs, power barges, specialized vessels, and other offshore production facilities; engineers, constructs, and fabricates platforms for the oil and gas sector; undertakes shipyard works and other general business activities; and procures equipment and materials for the construction of offshore production facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.