Short Interest in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Declines By 12.6%

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 959,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Health Catalyst to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Burton bought 197,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $1,998,370.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,127,419.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 14.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $68.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 55.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

