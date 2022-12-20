Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Short Interest Update

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,550,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 24,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 19.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Cinemark news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Cinemark in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 17.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNK shares. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Cinemark stock opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.20 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

