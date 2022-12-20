Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Drops By 12.8%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,700 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 41.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of EDTK stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

