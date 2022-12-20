Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 12.7% from the November 15th total of 2,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AJRD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

AJRD opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The firm had revenue of $549.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,991,000 after acquiring an additional 111,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,972,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,351,552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

