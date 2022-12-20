CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 16,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNH Industrial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.03. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

