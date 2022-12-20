Short Interest in John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Decreases By 12.6%

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 252,600 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 289,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.7 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMSB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,742,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JMSB opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. John Marshall Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44.
About John Marshall Bancorp
John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.
