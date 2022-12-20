Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $37.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Renasant

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter valued at about $9,029,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after buying an additional 282,738 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 2,244.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 279,957 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Renasant by 1,005.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 290,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,080,000 after purchasing an additional 264,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Renasant by 561.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 204,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.15. Renasant has a 52-week low of $27.61 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $171.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.35 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 24.05%. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 31.43%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

