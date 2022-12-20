American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.15.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE AEO opened at $14.51 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $12.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 378,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

