Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Receives $83.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Belden from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Belden from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Belden in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $73.27 on Friday. Belden has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $670.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.29 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Belden will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,125,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after purchasing an additional 753,654 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 150.0% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 988,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,358,000 after purchasing an additional 593,351 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,030,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Belden by 84.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 127,076 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Belden by 22,332.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 127,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,682,000 after purchasing an additional 126,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

