Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Decreased by HC Wainwright

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for RCI Hospitality in a report released on Friday, December 16th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.82. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RCI Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

RCI Hospitality Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:RICK opened at $90.57 on Monday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $46.49 and a 12 month high of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $835.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 7.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.99%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Featured Stories

