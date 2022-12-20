Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Progressive in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.07 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.77.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.75). Progressive had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.
In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,778,298. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
