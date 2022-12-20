CyberArk Software Ltd. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for CyberArk Software in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.27.

Shares of CYBR opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 1.00. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $180.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

