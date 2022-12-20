Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and’s current full-year earnings is $7.76 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.76 EPS.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.6 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $375.43.

NYSE LLY opened at $357.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $339.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and has a 12 month low of $231.87 and a 12 month high of $375.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.17 and its 200 day moving average is $329.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

