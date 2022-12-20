Oppenheimer Comments on GXO Logistics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GXO)

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GXO Logistics in a research report issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.80. The consensus estimate for GXO Logistics’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for GXO Logistics’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GXO. Cowen decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

NYSE GXO opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.21 and its 200 day moving average is $42.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,492,000 after buying an additional 1,023,715 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $71,087,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,719,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after buying an additional 929,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson acquired 4,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

