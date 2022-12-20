Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 432.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

