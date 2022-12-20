Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Target Hospitality Corp. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Target Hospitality in a research note issued on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Target Hospitality Trading Down 6.8 %
Target Hospitality stock opened at $15.30 on Monday. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $2.72 and a one year high of $16.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.36.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
About Target Hospitality
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.