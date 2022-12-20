Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Rithm Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, December 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rithm Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rithm Capital’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

RITM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rithm Capital to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Shares of RITM opened at $8.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.75. Rithm Capital has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RITM. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 468.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

