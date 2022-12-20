Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.17 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$181.29 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KEC. Cormark raised their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE:KEC opened at C$13.94 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$11.09 and a twelve month high of C$18.92. The firm has a market cap of C$615.87 million and a PE ratio of 6.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.31, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.10.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. It also develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects; natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids; and produces clean products from natural gas.

