Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.24) Per Share (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.24) for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAWN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 11,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 25,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,162,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 410,797 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,618,893.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,227,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,618,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,103,240.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 712,781 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,997 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

