Zacks Research Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $24.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $23.83. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $24.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $20.22 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FANG. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $133.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 8,739 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 25,537 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at about $308,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

