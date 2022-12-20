Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fluence Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.67). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fluence Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fluence Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.17.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.51. Fluence Energy has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 164.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 899,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,228,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,645,000 after purchasing an additional 23,007 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 42.9% in the second quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

