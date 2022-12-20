EQT Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 15th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.58. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.65.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $36.11 on Monday. EQT has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $42.00.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.