FY2022 EPS Estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Increased by Analyst

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.26) to GBX 7,500 ($91.11) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.61) to GBX 7,050 ($85.64) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($108.11) to GBX 8,200 ($99.61) in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,590.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $14.66.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

