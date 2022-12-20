Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Paragon 28 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley analyst N. Chatterji expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Paragon 28’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Paragon 28’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paragon 28 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.29.

Shares of NYSE FNA opened at $20.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.79. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $21.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,876,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,906,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lee Rosenthal sold 61,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $1,127,298.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,217.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,876,730 shares in the company, valued at $264,906,775.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,596 in the last 90 days. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Paragon 28 by 42.9% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 523,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,345 shares in the last quarter. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

